‘Zambia positioned to be seed collection hub’

KALONDE NYATI, TRYNESS TEMBO

Lusaka

ZAMBIA could become a seed collection hub following the US$5 million investment project which has been set up in the Lusaka South Multi-Facility Economic Zone (LS-MFEZ).

ETG chief executive officer Rajendran Ganapathi said Zambia is well positioned to be the group’s seed collection hub for exports, and thus its investment in the country.

Mr Ganapathi said last week, when acting Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry Mutotwe Kafwaya toured LS-MFEZ, ETG and two other companies operating in the area, that the company has over the years been engaging mostly smallholder farmers to help in achieving aspiration of becoming the seed collection hub.

"We want to produce in Zambia and export to our neighbouring countries such as Zimbabwe, Malawi, Tanzania, Mozambique and Kenya. We want to make a food basket for our farmers, so we have been investing in the seed programme for the