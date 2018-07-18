Zambia politically, economically stable – GII

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

THE Global Innovation Index (GII) has ranked Zambia as a politically and economically stable country standing at 54 of the 126 nations that have been graded in political and economic stability in 2018.GII is an annual ranking of 126 countries by their capacity for and success in innovation. It is published by Cornell University, INSEAD, and the World Intellectual Property Organisation.

Zambia, a lower middle-income country, has also been categorised as one of the countries with a record of adherence to the rule of law and has been ranked 80 from among the 126 countries that have been graded by GII.