Zambia poised for better IMF deal

KABANDA CHULU, Lusaka

MINISTER of Finance Margaret Mwanakatwe says Zambia is poised to secure a better package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) be-cause of fiscal measures being implemented in various sectors of the economy.Mrs Mwanakatwe said negotiations for the impending bailout package have never stopped, and Zambia is now confident of negotiating a good package.

Speaking to journalists after addressing the South Africa-Zambia finance and investment forum, Mrs Mwanakatwe said: "We have never stopped engaging them since we are a member and soon they will undertake their [IMF] usual visits.