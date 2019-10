DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

ZAMBIA 2 ANGOLA 0

TWO second-half goals yesterday were enough for Zambia to eliminate Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) Junior Championship defending kings Angola and set up tomorrow’s final against Mozambique.

In an early kick-off, Mozambique edged eSwatini 1-0.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/