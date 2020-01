YANDE SYAMPEYO, Lusaka

ZAMBIA is poised to be a major exporter of edible oils and other products of soya beans, maize and cotton following the rebirth of the US$35 million Zamanita cooking oil-processing plant, President Edgar Lungu has said.

In 2018, Cargill closed the Zamanita factory and left over 250 direct jobs lost and thousands of small-scale soya bean growers negatively affected.