Zambia on global GBV top list

NOMSA NKANA, Lusaka

ZAMBIA has one of the highest rates of sexual and gender-based violence (GBV) in the world, with 43 percent of girls and women between the ages of 15 and 49 having experienced some form of sexual violence.

This is according to the UN Women.

The data is based on the general population and does not provide information on a specific social or economic sector such as sport.

“Sexual harassment and abuse in Zambia is widespread and statistics related to sexual violence, especially against women and girls, are alarming,” the UN Women says.

Sexual abuse involves forcing or enticing a child or young person to take part in sexual activities, not necessarily involving a high level of violence, whether or not the child is aware of what is happening.

The activities may involve physical contact, including assault by penetration (for example rape or oral sex) or non-penetrative acts such as masturbation, kissing, rubbing and