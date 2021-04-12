Zambia not for sale

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

ZAMBIANS have been urged to vote for tried and tested leaders because some people aspiring to form government can auction the country to their financiers.

Zambia goes to the polls on August 12 with the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) battling it out against the main opposition, United Party for National Development (UPND).

President Edgar Lungu has said now is not the time to experiment with leadership and that only an experienced cadre of leaders should be voted into office.

The head of State said the PF has gained experience to continue governing the country to greater success and deserves to retain power and continue its pro-poor development agenda.

“Choose between tested leadership and very untested leadership. Come election day, go and vote for us so that we continue to find common solutions to our problems together,” the head of State said yesterday when closing the two-day PF general conference.

President Lungu said unlike some people aspiring to lead Zambia, he has a track record of having served in both the private and public sectors and garnered experience in management and corporate governance.

“I served as a Member of Parliament for Chawama constituency, then Deputy Minister in the Office of the Vice-President, then Minister of Home Affairs, Minister of Defence, secretary general of the PF, President, can CLICK TO READ MORE