NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

POLITICIANS being courted by foreign elements to embrace gay rights should think about the future of Zambia even if they are attracted by huge sums of money, President Edgar Lungu has said.

The head of State said certain rights enjoyed in other parts of the world cannot be replicated in Zambia because they are taboo to most, if not all, Zambian cultures.