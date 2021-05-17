Zambia needs more Mwenses

MWENSE Town Council in Luapula Province has done something which most local authorities have failed to do – demonstrate financial stability.

The local authority has built a healthy buffer of four months salaries, something unprecedented in these trying economic times.

At a time when most local authorities are struggling financially and owe their workers salaries of up to six months or so, Mwense council is swimming in surplus.

This has been revealed by Local Government Service Commission chairperson Amos Musonda, who has just completed a tour of local authorities.

Mr Musonda, impressed by the Mwense local authority’s innovation, has urged others to emulate the success story.

Indeed at a time when the picture of the local authorities looks gloomy countryside, there are few exceptions.

Local authorities have everything they need to be financially viable.

They own literally everything within their jurisdictions, and it is a puzzle why most of them have continued to live beyond their actual capacities.

It is unacceptable to fail to raise revenues to pay salaries and sustain operations.

Government has, on its part, been very generous by giving grants to all local authorities for developmental projects.

For instance, city councils are expected to harness their revenue from commercial activities from which they derive levies and other charges.

Everything being equal, Kitwe, Livingstone, Lusaka and Ndola should cash in from rates realised from the massive properties at their disposal.

However, every district has its own unique characteristics from which it can make hay while the sun shines.

Therefore, the Local Government Service Commission should identify these unique characteristics and help where necessary.

For instance, Mwense Town Council will now be the learning point for other local authorities.

The local authority should be willing to share its success story for the benefit of others.

In the same vein, the Local Government Service Commission should be screening people it appoints to all positions in local authorities to ensure that only those who qualify are given a chance.

In some instances, the Local Government Service Commission should be advertising senior positions in order to capture the best talents available.

That Mwense, a rural local authority, has enough resources to last four months is a wake-up call for all the councils.

Risks of failing to meet workers’ wages or provide a service are scary as they threaten the very existence of the councils.

The country has complained enough about councils’ financial frailties and it is now time to find solutions, as Mwense has done.