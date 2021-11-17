Zambia needs more ‘Elumelus’

NIGERIAN economist, entrepreneur, philanthropist and United Bank for Africa chairperson Tony Elumelu has pledged to support President Hakainde Hichilema’s economic aspirations for Zambia. This is yet another bright sign of Zambia getting onto the path of economic recovery. This inspires hope for the future. The vision and works of Mr Elumelu through his foundation fit well with Zambia’s new government’s vision to empower more small and medium entrepreneurs. Mr Elumelu is passionate about empowering African entrepreneurs. He believes that the success of the continent lies in supporting and empowering young and ambitious entrepreneurs. Through his foundation, Mr Elumelu has been working to empower entrepreneurs from all 54 African countries with world-class business training, mentorship and coaching. For instance, for the 2021 Entrepreneurship Programme, the foundation has selected about 5,000 young entrepreneurs from across Africa.

The 2021 beneficiaries, consisting of both new start-ups and existing small businesses, were selected from a pool of over 400,000 applications, based on their innovation, performance, and growth potential to create jobs and eradicate poverty on the continent. Besides the business training and coaching, beneficiaries are also empowered with grants and continue to enjoy support from the Tony Elumelu Foundation alumni network. This programme has potential to not only turn the economic fortunes of entrepreneurs themselves but also of national economies.

If embraced and supported by African governments, the programme can significantly contribute to liberating Africa from its economic woes. As rightly expressed by President Hichilema, Zambians will do well to take advantage of the empowerment programmes offered by the Tony Elumelu Foundation for their good and that of the country. Government, through the establishment of a whole ministry on small and medium enterprises, demonstrates the importance it attaches to this mode of empowering this sector. It also means that Government understands the important role that SMEs play in the development equation of the country. Real national economic growth is an illusion where SMEs are not nurtured and supported. This is why it is important for Government to partner with organisations such as the Tony Elumelu Foundation to actualise its vision of a vibrant SME sector. Actually, the country needs more of Elumelu Foundations to come on board to raise more viable SMEs. While Government has the political will to build a critical mass of viable SMEs, it may be inhibited by the limited resource basket. This is why it is important for Government to partner with other organisations which can provide funding and other forms of support. Many Zambian businesses fail to thrive due to factors such as wrong mindsets. It is also true that some entrepreneurs struggle to grow because they do not know how to write bankable proposals to source for funding to recapitalise their businesses. Others fail because they have no idea how to run businesses and lack innovations. Empowerment programmes such as the one offered by the Tony Elumelu Foundation empower entrepreneurs and raise more SMEs to be viable entities capable of turning the national economic wheels. Working with organisations that are well versed in entrepreneurship is also important to provide insight into challenges that stifle businesses. For instance, Government needs to make sure that the business environment is conducive for SMEs to thrive. This entails putting in place policies that support the growth of SMEs. Above all, it is important for Government to look beyond itself in trying to find ways of boosting SMEs for economic growth. Government should be proactive in seeking partnerships with other organisations with capacity to support SMEs through financing, knowledge sharing and market opportunities.