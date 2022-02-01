Zambia needs climate agenda for children

FELIX KUNDA

I WAS told – whether true or false – that during the evacuation of flood victims at Namalyo Fishing Camp, located on the boundary between Namwala and Monze districts in Southern Province by the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit led by the young and handsome national coordinator Gabriel Pollen, children were given a priority to fly in a helicopter. It was the first time for many children to be in the sky, and this feeling brought a lot of anxiety, fear and unimaginable illusion, resulting in a number of them crying while others vomited. I laughed. Obviously children would vomit, as they were in a helicopter for the first time. Vomiting is an embarrassing moment for children because their peers would continue to laugh at them even in the area where they have been relocated. The laughable scene shows the vulnerability of rural Zambian children to climate change. The impacts of climate change can exacerbate existing inequities, especially with children. For instance, children from rich families are not suffering from any impact of climate change as their counterparts in Monze district. Children of the rich are safely secured in more resistant and climate-resilient infrastructures, and they have enough food and clean water. The children in Monze are more exposed to leeches, relentless mosquito bites, lack of firewood to cook food on and the trauma of vomiting on the Zambia Air Force helicopter.

For these periods, children are not likely to attend the free education introduced by the new dawn administration. Instead, they will continue with small-scale fishing for them to survive. As long as climate change continues, the children will continue with the same cycle, and poverty continues for their children’s children. The inter-linkage between poverty and climate change is very clear in Zambia and it is visible.

There is need, therefore, for the Government and other agencies to put in place measures that will improve the well-being of children by taking into account climate change. This can be done by mainstreaming adaptation into development processes at all levels. Child-centred approaches to adaptation demands that children from climate change-affected areas are consulted during the planning process so that their valuable input is included in the policies, guidelines and strategies. This will ensure that children are visible and their rights are respected, and the root causes of their vulnerability addressed. House of Ruth Foundation, a non-governmental organisation based in Kafue, has taken up the challenge of bringing on board the voices of children in global warming. “Many children born today will enjoy vast opportunities unavailable 25 years ago. However, despite the advances observed in the last decades, the global crisis posed by climate change has the potential to undermine all the gains that have been achieved in child survival and development, and to even promote greater dangers for the future,” House of Ruth executive director Mirriam Nkonde said. Mrs Nkonde said that while children are among the most vulnerable, they need not be considered as passive or helpless victims. Through education, projects and actions, children can contribute to every aspect of climate change policy-making, mitigation and adaptation. She is in contact with the Ministry of Education in Kafue district to see how to involve children in planting trees at various schools. Her target is to plant three million trees. Mrs Nkonde, who owns a tree nursey plant with over 10,000 plants, emphasised the importance of educating children on climate change. She has targeted five wards in Kafue, namely Kafue East, Chanyanya, Mungu, Magowa, and Lukolongo.

Mrs Nkonde said she will be taking plants to schools as part of an informal education on climate change, plant them and ask the pupils to take care of the plants. Parents and guardians of the pupils will be invited to be part of the programme so that they can replicate the tree planting programmes at their homes. House of Ruth, in collaboration with Kafue Town Council, is encouraging all property owners in the district to plant a tree.

Mrs Nkonde said she has enough seedlings to supply trees to all property owners. House of Ruth is also concerned about the way the banks of Kafue River are being destroyed by illegal sand miners. Mrs Nkonde has an ambitious plan, first of all, of educating the people living along the Kafue River on the importance of taking care of their environment. With a lot of education, the community themselves will be protecting their environment, unlikely the current situation where constructors from Lusaka are illegally getting sand along Kafue River with assistance from the community. With the right education, the community will be rising up against those that are destroying the banks of the Kafue River in Kafue. This is causing soil erosion and people in the downstream are drinking dirty water. The NGO plans to create a buffer zone along the Kafue River as a way of protecting the water body. Trees will be planted along the buffer zone. This way, the community will be able to raise a voice should any person plan to destroy the environment. House of Ruth Foundation is one of the organisations being supported by World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) under the Amplifying Voices for Just Climate Action (AVJCA). The AVJCA is a five-year programme supported by the Dutch government under the Power of Voices framework. The programme aims to scale up Zambian climate action response targeting vulnerable communities. This action recognises that climate change is not only an environmental problem, but also a societal challenge that brings in ethical and human rights issues. The programmes seek to drive locally shaped solutions to climate change challenges by empowering local civil society groups and citizens to have their voices heard and be advocates and creators in finding solutions. The analogy of the children vomiting on board the Zambia Air Force helicopter calls for the protection of children’s rights in the context of climate change.

Seriously, no one needs to laugh when a child vomits, especially on board. The author is a lecturer at the Zambia Institute of Mass Communication (ZAMCOM).