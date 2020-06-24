Zambia National Service in soya beans boom

BENEDICT TEMBO, Lusaka

THE Zambia National Service (ZNS) Mumbwa Concessions Farms is expecting to harvest 14,500 50-kilogramme (kg) bags of white maize from the 320 hectares used in the 2019-2020 farming season.

The unit has harvested 1,500 50kg bags of soya beans from 60 hectares.

“Currently, the harvest exercise is underway, with 150 hectares of white maize so far harvested. Soya beans has already been harvested, bagged and stacked with the total yield of 1,502 x50kg bags awaiting to be sold,” Mumbwa Concessions Farms commanding officer Fabian Kaluwe said.

Lieutenant Colonel Kaluwe told ZNS Deputy Commandant Alick Kamiji that the yield was partly affected by the dry spell from November to January.

Col Kaluwe said apart from dry spells, which affected the growth of the crop, other factors included application of fertiliser and