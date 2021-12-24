Zambia National Service aims to boost fish sector

BENEDICT TEMBO, Kafue

MALITI Solochi seems to have taken off on a sound footing towards supplementing the developmental aspirations of the new dawn administration. A week after commissioning the mega milling plant in Monze district, Southern Province, Zambia National Service Commandant Lieutenant-General Solochi was in Kafue on Tuesday to re-launch what would be the biggest fish farm at Chanyanya. Lt. Gen Solochi restocked three fish ponds at ZNS Chanyanya Unit. With the assistance of his deputy, Reuben Mwewa, and some senior officers, Gen Solochi only stocked three ponds, which are 200×80 metres at a stocking density of eight fingerlings per square metres. The fish species stocked is the exotic tilapia Oreochromis Niloticus because it grows faster. Each pond was supposed to stock 80,000 fingerlings but only 80,885 was stocked in pond one and pond two while pond three had only 50,842 fingerlings. “The total number of fingerlings stocked today is 212,622. The total quantity of fish to be harvested after six months is 85,044 kilogrammes or 85 tonnes. The expected revenue at wholesale price of K45 per kilogramme will be K3,826,980,” Collins Kachaka, a consultant, said. Dr Kachaka said the ZNS fish project, which will have 17 ponds and some cages in the lagoon on the Kafue River, will be the largest in the Southern African Development Community region. “It is poised to create employment and reduce poverty,” he said. In the initial phases of 17 hectares up to next year in December, about 200 jobs will be created. ZNS plans to increase fish farming hectarage to about 300 in five years. Dr Kachaka said several value-addition industries will emerge and these include fish mill, fish sausages, smoked fish and fish sports.

Major General Mwewa said ZNS is keen to grow the fish farming sector to contribute to eliminating the country's annual domestic fish deficit, which is at 87,000 metrics tonnes. Director of fisheries Alexander Kefi said the country's total fish production is 91,000 tonnes from capture fisheries and 45,670 tonnes from aquaculture, according to 2020 statistics from the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock. Dr Kachaka said fish consumption in Zambia is seven kilogrammes per person per annum as compared to the SADC rate of 11 kilogrammes per person per year. Gen Mwewa said apart from the consultants helping to ensure ZNS revives fish farming, there will be transfer of skills. ZNS officers will be trained to feed the fish as well as in keeping of records to track progress in the growth of fish.