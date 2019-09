ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

NEXT Monday’s international friendly between Zambia and Namibia may not materialise because the latter are engaged in a 2022 Qatar World Cup preliminary round against Eritrea.

The Namibian Newspaper reports that the Brave Warriors left for Asmera on Sunday ahead of yesterday’s first leg and the return leg will be played next Tuesday in Windhoek.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/