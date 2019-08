YANDE SYAMPEYO and BUTTYSON KANDIMBA, Solwezi

I HAVE an obligation to visit every corner of the country to check on development programmes because Zambia is my constituency, President Edgar Lungu has said.

The President says just like he encourages ministers and Members of Parliament to visit their constituencies, he is duty-bound to travel countrywide to understand people's challenges.