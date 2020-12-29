Zambia must come first, says FODEP

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

AS THE year comes to an end, politicians should reflect on their conduct and find better ways of accommodating one another ahead of the 2021 general elections.

Foundation for Democratic Process (FODEP) executive director George Chimembe said in an interview yesterday that 2021 will be a sensitive year which will require political players to be more tolerant.

Mr Chimembe is hopeful that politicians have learnt from their past mistakes and they will endeavour to do things which are in the interest of the general citizenry.

"We saw a lot of bickering by politicians this year. People were arguing because of