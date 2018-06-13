Zambia mourns Minister Kalima

STAFF REPORTERS

Lusaka, Chipata, Ndola

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has accorded late Minister of Gender Victoria Kalima,who died on Monday night after an illness, a State funeral for her distinguished service to the nation.Ms Kalima, 46, died at Maina Soko Military Hospital and the nation will observe a three-day mourning period in her honour.During this period, all flags will fly at half-mast and all radio and television stations will play solemn music from 06:00 hours to 18:00 hours.

This is according to a statement issued yesterday by Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/