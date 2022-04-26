Zambia misses out on W/Cup 7s

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

DESPITE managing to clinch qualification to the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games, the national sevens will no doubt rue the missed opportunity to book a ticket to the Rugby World Cup Sevens after finishing fourth at Africa Men's Cup in Uganda. Zambian ruggers have never competed at the Rugby World Cup Sevens and could have made history had they finished in the top three in Uganda. Zambia, under the tutelage of Andrew Kaminsa, secured qualification to the Birmingham Games after beating Tunisia 12-5 in the final group fixture at Kyadondo Stadium in Kampala. Victory over Tunisia set up a semi-final date with neighbours Zimbabwe at the tournament, which was doubling as a qualifier for the Commonwealth Games and 2022 Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town in September. With Commonwealth Games qualification sorted out, Zambia were on the verge of securing a place in Cape Town but Zimbabwe stood in their way. The permutations were that the top three teams at the tournament in Kampala were guaranteed a place at the Rugby World Cup Sevens in