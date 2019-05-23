Zambia migrates to Handicap Index

Dear editor,

MONDAY, May 20, 2019 marked a historical moment for golf in Zambia.

The country migrated to Handicap Index. The migration was smooth and seamless.

Thanks to HNA! Now you can play your golf using a Course Handicap based on the tee you choose for that particular golf course and round.

Congrats to you all!! It’s a major milestone as we prepare to join the World Handicapping System (WHS) come January 2020.

At Zambia Golf Union (ZGU) we are committed to bringing only the best for our members. Hats off to all clubs across the country for the cooperation we received during the laborious course rating exercise by the team from South Africa.

Now Zambia has joined South Africa, Botswana and Namibia in the SADC region to take this momentous step.

C MULENGA

Lusaka