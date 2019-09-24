Zambia may have more ‘tuntemba’ universities

Dear editor,

THE de-registration of five universities by the High Education Authority may have exposed more ‘Matero’ universities.

It is clear that this country has too many ‘tuntemba’ colleges and universities, which easily give out degrees.

Such universities are fast eroding the credibility of university degrees.

My understanding is that for a place to qualify to be called a university, it should have a campus with attendant infrastructure such as sports fields, libraries, clinic, lecture theatres, etc, not what we are seeing now.

Some universities are operating from servants’ quarters, unfinished buildings and shopping malls.

Where are all these coming from?

The HEA has a huge responsibility to sanitise the education sector.

Going forward, HEA should consider upgrading institutions such as the National Institute for Public Administration, Evelyn Hone College of Applied Arts and Commerce and the National Resources Development College into public universities.

Monze and Mpika colleges of Agriculture should also be considered for upgrade into university colleges.

CONCERNED GUARDIAN

Lusaka