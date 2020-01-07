Zambia, Mauritania think agriculture

THE DIPLOMAT’S AGENDA With MWAPE MWENYA

Lusaka

IN 2016, then Mauritanian President Mohamed Aziz sanctioned the country’s ministries of Environment, Agriculture and Fisheries to urgently partner with their Zambian counterparts to enhance performances of the sectors in the two countries.

President Aziz urged his ministers to urgently engage their Zambian counterparts at both technical and political levels to operationalise bilateral engagements in the sectors for the benefit of the two countries.

This came to light when Zambian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, Solomon Jere, presented his letters of credence to President Aziz at State House in that country’s capital, Nouakchott.

Dr Jere, who is the current Ambassador to Nigeria, has extra accreditation to 10 countries, among them Morocco, Niger and Mauritania.

And in December last year Mauritanian Ambassador to Zambia Mohamed Ould Mekhalle, who is based in Angola, paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry, Christopher Yaluma, in Lusaka.

Among the main issues highlighted in the meeting included the need to enhance trade and