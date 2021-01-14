Zambia marches towards AfCFTA agenda

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

A SINGLE continental market for goods and services has been created.

The free movement of people and investments have also been necessitated following the commencement of trading among African countries under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

AfCFTA, which officially opened up trading on the continent on January 1, gives hope that intra-Africa trade can be expanded and that competitiveness and economic transformation can be enhanced.

With intra-Africa trade volumes being low at less than 18 percent, the development of a single market under the AfCFTA is necessary in expanding trade on the continent.

Although Zambia and some African countries are yet to ratify the treaty, the continental market has opened and it is up to member states to grab opportunities that come with the preferential trading regime.

Zambia, which is keen in ratifying the Agreement, given that the process has advanced and only awaits