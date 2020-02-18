Zambia-Malawi teachers confer

NONDO CHILONGA, Lusaka

THE Ministry of General Education recently took bilateral relations between Zambia and Malawi to higher heights through a joint capacity building training of teachers and educationalists in mathematics and science.

Through an on-job training initiative called Knowledge Co-Creation Programme (KCCP), a crop of new and old teachers and school managers from the two countries came together in Lusaka for two weeks until last Saturday, to share knowledges aimed at improving teaching methodologies and learning outcomes.

Science and mathematics teachers who attended the programme said they were better equipped to train learners, thanks to the National Science Centre, a directorate under the Ministry of General Education that has been conducting the capacity building programme for teachers and other educationists.

The training programme has been supported by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) since 2016.

The KCCP offers theoretical perspective and school experience or actualisation. So far, the Ministry of General Education has trained about 180 participants in basic and advanced level trainings who have specifically been given an opportunity to share experiences of Zambia’s continuing CLICK TO READ MORE