Zambia makes $133m emergency appeal

STEVEN MVULA

Lusaka

ZAMBIA and the United Nations (UN) system have made an emergency appeal for US$132.9 million from cooperating partners to help over six million citizens who are likely to be adversely affected by coronavirus.

Launching the joint appeal yesterday, Vice-President Inonge Wina said Zambia does not have enough resources to address the challenges which will be brought about by coronavirus as it continues to evolve.

Mrs Wina said the requirements contained in the COVID-19 contingency plan which Government has come up with still need local and international support.

"As we focus on addressing the negative impact of COVID-19, let us remember that last year, 2.3 million people were affected by prolonged dry spells and flash floods.