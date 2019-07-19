Zambia loses CAF seat

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

ZAMBIA has lost its seat on the Confederation of African Football (CAF) executive committee following Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) president Andrew Kamanga’s defeat to a Mauritian in yesterday’s elections in Cairo, Egypt.

Kamanga slipped through an acrimonious local nomination process that eliminated incumbent CAF member Kalusha Bwalya last month, but could only muster 12 votes against 38 for Samir Sobha.