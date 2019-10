MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

ZAMBIA 2 MOZAMBIQUE 0

APART from winning the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) Junior Championship, three Zambian players yesterday walked away with individual awards.

Iford Mwale was voted goalkeeper-of the-tournament, Moses Mulenga was named player-of-the-tournament and Rickson Ng’ambi was joint top scorer with five goals alongside Simon Cipriano of Mozambique.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/