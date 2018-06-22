Zambia keen on SDGs to curb poverty – Lungu

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says Zambia should not be left behind in the implementation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) because it is determined to reduce poverty and tackle adverse effects of climate change.And the SDG Centre for Africa will set up a sub centre in Zambia by 2019 which will oversee 14 countries.

President Lungu said it is a good initiative for Africa to have its own mechanism to monitor the implementation of SDGs.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/