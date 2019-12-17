Zambia job no longer interests Sven

Sport

PROFILE PHOTO: NATIONAL Team coach Sven Vandenbroeck during his first training session with local players at Woodlands Stadium recently.

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka
FORMER national team coach Sven Vandenbroeck says he is no longer interested in the Chipolopolo coaching job after securing a contract with Tanzanian club Simba SC.
Vandenbroeck was appointed Simba coach last week to replace compatriot Patrick Aussems, who was sacked early last month.
In an interview from Tanzania, Vandenbroeck said his focus now is solely on steering Simba to greater heights.
“I have a job now, so I will do my time here  CLICK TO READ MORE

