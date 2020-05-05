Zambia, Japan seek more trade

MWAPE MWENYA, Lusaka

THE Japanese economy is a highly developed free-market economy. It is the third largest in the world by nominal gross domestic product and the fourth largest by purchasing power parity (PPP).

Most Zambians associate Japan with the importation of second-hand motor vehicles, but there has been a lot of trade and developmental engagements between Zambia and Japan.

Zambia has benefited a lot from the bilateral relations with Japan through support to various sectors of the economy, which includes health, infrastructure, agriculture, education, and water and sanitation.

To cement the ties between the two countries, the Zambian mission has intensified efforts to attract more investment and tourists through various interventions.

Zambia currently trades with Japan through the Japanese Initiative, which provides Zambia with preferential market access, allowing selected goods to enter the Japanese market duty-free and quota-free.

In order to increase the level of trade between the two countries, there is need to conclude the CLICK TO READ MORE