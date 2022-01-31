Zambia, India ties vintage

BENEDICT TEMBO, Lusaka

INDIA’S Republic Day, January 26, is a gazetted holiday celebrated throughout the world. It is a day to remember when India’s constitution came into force on January 26, 1950, completing the country’s transition toward becoming an independent state. The Indian High Commission in Lusaka on Thursday held what would be deemed a private celebration due to the coronavirus (Covid-19) disease, which has restricted the number of people to congregate in a particular place. India’s High Commissioner to Zambia Ashok Kumar and his team reflected on the bilateral relations between India and Zambia which predate the latter’s independence in 1964.

Mr Kumar, who is also the Special Representative to the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), remembers Zambia’s founding father and first President, late Kenneth David Kaunda’s numerous visits to India and his interaction with leading Indian leaders of the day. He says Dr Kaunda laid a strong foundation of the bilateral relations in the spirit of South-South cooperation and the Non-aligned Movement, which not only contributed to peace and stability around the world, but also strengthened relations between the two countries. “The warm and friendly relations have grown and strengthened during the past 57 years, and it now stands on a very strong and well-established foundation. High-level visits have been a feature of our historical bilateral relationship. Dr. Kenneth Kaunda, the first republican President of Zambia, visited India more than 10 times, including as a freedom fighter in 1957 and a state visit in 1967,” Mr Kumar reflects.

Second President Frederick Chiluba paid a state visit to India in October 1993 while his successor President Mwanawasa paid a state visit in April 2003. President Michael Sata, accompanied by First Lady Christine Kaseba, paid a private visit to India in March 2012, while Dr. Kenneth Kaunda paid a private visit to India in June the same year. In 2013, then Vice-President Guy Scott led a high-powered official and business delegation comprising ministers of Commerce, Trade and Industry, and Gender and Child Development, and the deputy minister of Mines to the 9th CII-EXIM Bank Conclave in New Delhi in March 2013 at which Zambia was a focus country. Chitalu Chilufya, then deputy minister of Health, represented Zambia at the India-Africa Health Forum in New Delhi on April 24, 2015, while his counterpart at Commerce, Margaret Mwanakatwe, participated in the 4th India-Africa Business Forum meeting in New Delhi on October 24, 2015 on the sidelines of the India Africa Forum Summit (IAFS-III). Former Vice-President Inonge Wina, accompanied by the minister of Agriculture and deputy ministers of Health and Foreign Affairs, represented Zambia at the 3rd India-Africa Forum Summit in New Delhi from October 26 to October 29, 2015. Given Lubinda, then minister of Agriculture, attended the India-Africa Agro Business Forum in New Delhi in February 2016. A four-member delegation from the office of the Auditor-General of Zambia visited India for a study tour from January 16 to 20, 2017, while another delegation participated in the XXIII Commonwealth Auditors General Conference in Delhi from March 21 to 23, 2017. President Edgar Lungu undertook a state visit to India in August 2020 where he held discussions with that country’s president and prime minister. Seven memorandums of understanding for co-operation in fields of defence, geology and mineral resources, health and medicine, and art and culture were signed during the visit.

The Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi, visited Zambia in 1964, 1970 and 1976; and Presidents V.V. Giri and Sanjiva Reddy in 1974 and 1981 respectively. Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi undertook a visit in 1986 and President R. Venkataraman in 1989. In January 2010, Vice-President Shri Hamid Ansari paid an official visit to Zambia. Shri Ram Nath Kovind, President of India, paid a state visit to Zambia at the invitation of President Lungu from April 10 to 12, 2018. The two held bilateral talks involving a wide range of issues on April 11, 2018. A total of four MoUs were signed during this visit. Apart from the bilateral relations, Indian companies such as Tata have invested heavily in Zambia, including the construction of the hydro-power station in Itezhi Tezhi district. India recently funded the construction of 650 health posts in Zambia. AFCONS, an Indian construction company, has contributed to the changed face of Lusaka by rehabilitating and constructing roads under phase two of the Lusaka City Decongestion Project, a US$289 million project which involved construction of access roads, pedestrian ways, and other related facilities, and installation of modern signal and safety systems.

The project involved the upgrading of 120.7km roads, which included the rehabilitation and upgrading of a 91.4km ring road; a new outer ring road from Kafue road (Makeni) to new Mumbwa road which further stretched to Lusaka West and joined the Great North Road (Kabwe road) on Chikumbi road. Several Indian businesses have generously served the Zambian people. Indo-Zambia Bank (IZB), one of the most successful business partnerships between the two countries, has remained the flagship project making critical interventions in the country’s socio- economic strata. IZB was formed on October 19, 1984 by the government of Zambia and the government of India out of the desire to promote banking facilities to support the economic development of Zambia. IZB, jointly owned by the governments of Zambia and India, is a member of the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), and of all the companies under IDC, it pays the most dividend to Government annually. Recently, the bank scooped four awards, with two of them scooping the first prizes in the best dividend payer and best corporate governance The Indian government has further extended its generosity by offering various short-term training programmes under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme. Because of its advancement in health care facilities, several Zambians have sought medical help in India. His Excellency Kumar, whose country is one of the cradles of democracy in the world, is satisfied that Zambia is an emerging democracy and a role model in sub-Saharan Africa.

The author is editorials editor at the Zambia Daily Mail.