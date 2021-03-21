Zambia in zero COVID death

KAPALA CHISUNKA

Lusaka

ZAMBIA has for the first time since December 25, 2020 not recorded any new COVID-19 deaths. The country has, however,

recorded 214 new cases out of 5,495 tests conducted representing a four percent positivity rate, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 86,273. Minister of Health Jonas Chanda said in a statement yesterday that the new cases were recorded from all the 10 provinces with North-Western leading with 43, Copperbelt (37), Luapula (37), Lusaka

(26), Northern (18), Muchinga (17) and Central