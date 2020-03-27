Zambia in trade deficit

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

ZAMBIA recorded a trade deficit valued at K119.5 million in February from a surplus of over K2.3 billion in January as the annual inflation rate increased to 14 percent.

This entails that the country imported more than it exported.

Zambia Statistics Agency (ZamStats) statistician general Mulenga Musepa said exports, which mainly comprise domestically produced goods, decreased by 6.5 percent from over K8.3 billion in January to about K7.8 billion in CLICK TO READ MORE