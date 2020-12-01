Zambia in top ranking

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

ZAMBIA has been ranked the fourth safest destination out of 70 countries with verifiable data during the COVID-19 era, according to Wego Travel.

The classification was based on epidemiological criteria and ability by countries to contain the global pandemic.

Further, countries were assessed on their ability to achieve stability over a long period of time, and the efficiency of the health system, particularly the clinical capacity for intensive care rooms and efficiency-medical staff.

This is according to an article published on the Wego Travel blog Website entitled, ‘safe places to travel during COVID-19 pandemic.’

Of the 70 countries with sufficient data and testing, only six were ranked as safe for