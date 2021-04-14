Zambia in safe hands

MAYENGO NYIRENDA, Chipangali

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu should be given another mandate to run affairs of the nation because he has delivered most of his campaign promises, Chief Chanje of the Chewa has said.

Chief Chanje said the head of State has changed the face of Zambia with new infrastructure in the few years he has been in office.

He was speaking yesterday when Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Development Vincent Mwale paid a courtesy call on him at his palace.

Chief Chanje said Zambia is in safe hands under the leadership of President Lungu.

"I would like to thank President Lungu for the many development projects taking place here in Chipangali and