Zambia in 3.4m tonne maize bumper harvest

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

ZAMBIA is this year expected to record a fourth historic maize bumper harvest in 26 years, estimated at 3.4 million metric tonnes, Minister of Agriculture Michael Katambo has announced.

The country is projected to harvest 3,387,469 tonnes of maize this year compared to 2,004,389 tonnes harvested during the 2018/2019 season.

Zambia’s total human consumption is 1,603,383 metric tonnes of maize per year.

During the 2017/2018 season, the country produced 2,394,907 metric tonnes of maize.

Over the past 26 years, Zambia has only produced more than three million metric tonnes of maize in 2011, 2014 and