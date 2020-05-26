Zambia hopes to balance trade with Israel

MWAPE MWENYA , Lusaka

TRADE between Zambia and Israel has been fluctuating, but the Zambian mission in Tel Aviv wants a balance in the trade volume.

Head of mission Martin Mwanambale said in the past three years, trade between the two countries has been favouring Isreal.

Zambia exports various minerals to Israel for use in computers and electrical components, and cereals (buckwheat, millet, maize and canary seeds), among other items.

Israel on the other hand exports machinery and mechanical appliances, computer equipment, pharmaceutical products, essential oils, cosmetic products and finished mineral products.

“Zambia’s imports from Israel are higher than exports, and the performance in the last three years has been inconsistent, with the highest being in 2018. As indicated by the Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry, Zambia’s exports to Israel were over US$231,693 in 2017, while in 2018, they increased to US$971,064. However, in 2019 it reduced to US$44,772,” Mr Mwanambale said.

The ambassador said Zambia’s imports from Israel amounted to US$3,779,382 in 2017, jumping to US$90,128,434 in 2018. But in 2019, the figure fell to US$30,191,046.

To balance the trade, the mission plans to get more investment deals, especially those promoting technology transfer for value addition.

Mr Mwanambale said in 2017, the Zambia Development Agency (ZDA) received investment pledges from Israel of over US$106,781,000 million, covering construction, real estate, mining and CLICK TO READ MORE