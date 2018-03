CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

UNITED States Ambassador to Zambia Daniel Foote says Zambia has a stable and focused government which is determined to grow the tourism industry.

Mr Foote said he has shared ideas on how to revamp the tourism industry with President Edgar Lungu, who has supported them.

He said this when he called on Ministry of Tourism and Arts Permanent Secretary Howard Sikwela.