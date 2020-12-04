Zambia has potential to produce 1,192 megawatts off-grid electricity

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

A LATEST study has revealed that Zambia has potential of producing 1,192 megawatts off-grid electricity and 15,797 tera-joules of energy for alternative cooking per year from the bioenergy sector.

Ministry of Energy Permanent Secretary Trevor Kaunda said the study revealed that the country has a combined achievable potential of 74 million litres per year of ethanol from molasses and cassava.

Mr Kaunda said the study has been undertaken to assist the country in assessing the extent to which sustainable bioenergy can contribute to the current energy mix.

He said in a speech read for him by department of energy acting assistant director Mafayo Ziba that the study has identified unknown potential of the bioenergy sector necessary for planning and decision-making.

“Given this potential, the bioenergy and food security assessment report for Zambia will indeed complement Government’s development efforts and will guide the development of sustainable biomass energy strategies that integrate food security and agricultural needs.

"We envisage that the findings of this study will contribute towards increasing access to clean and modern energy in line with the national energy policy 2019 and