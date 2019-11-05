Zambia has potential to attract investors

The Diplomat’s Agenda with MWAPE MWENYA

Lusaka

UPON his appointment as Palestine’s envoy to Zambia, Walid Hasan began searching for information about the country of his destination where he would spend the next four years with his family.

“What I read about Zambia is different from what I found here. A lot of information is not accurate because the real Zambia is different from what I read. I found Zambia to be a beautiful, peaceful and warm country. It requires everyone to talk about Zambia’s true image abroad,” Dr Hasan said.

The Palestinian ambassador to Zambia is confident that with abundant natural resources, the country has potential to attract foreign investment and improve its socio-economic status.

Dr Hasan also implores the nation to put natural resources to good use for it to achieve its desired middle-income status by 2030.

In today’s column, Dr Hasan gives an insight into how Zambia and Palestine are engaging each other at various platforms to formulate memoranda of understanding in various fields of cooperation.

“We opened offices for the Palestinian Liberation Organisation (PLO) in Kabulonga in 1977 and in 1988, the office became the Embassy of the State of Palestine after Zambia recognised the announcement of the state of Palestine by the Palestinian National Council,” he said.

Dr Hasan said in addition to political support, Zambia and Palestine are opening new channels of joint cooperation in various fields, such as agriculture, health, education, capacity building and training, media, trade, communications, and others.

Below is the verbatim interview:

Q: How is Palestine engaging Zambia in investment and trade?