Zambia grieves

GRIEF, anger and disbelief engulfed the mining city of Kitwe on the Copperbelt yesterday after part of the copper slag dump fa-mously known as Black Mountain collapsed on small-scale miners, killing 10 of them instantly.What had started as a potentially productive day for the small-scale miners calling themselves Jerabos, ended in tragedy when the ‘black death’, a mixture of rocky and loose semi-processed copper and cobalt, caved in around mid-morning.

Eight other miners were injured, while dozens more were feared to be still buried in the deathly rubble by press time.