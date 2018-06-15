Zambia goes with continent

ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

ZAMBIA was among African countries that had romanticised the continent hosting another FIFA World Cup by voting for Morocco as hosts of the 2026 tournament.But that vote, together with 64 others that included European countries like France, Belgium and the Netherlands and Asian powerhouse China, was not enough to deny the united bid of the United States, Canada and Mexico from carrying the day.

The united bid, seen as the rational choice with the FIFA evaluation task force having judged it as vastly superior, received 134 votes.