Zambia goes for enhanced intra-Africa trade

CHOMBA MUSIKA and STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

ZAMBIA will step up its efforts in promoting peace and co-existence among Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) member states to enhance commerce and trade in Africa, President Edgar Lungu has said.Next month, Zambia will assume the chairmanship of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) organ on politics, defence and security cooperation.

And the two-day 20th COMESA two-day Heads of State Summit closed yesterday with Ugandan Minister of Trade and Industry Ann Kyambadde describing President Edgar Lungu as a committed hard worker.