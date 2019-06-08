Zambia go for 5th title

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

IF IT was solely based on past encounters, Zambia would have been confident of adding a fifth Council of Southern Africa Football Association (COSAFA) title at the end of the match against Botswana today.

But Botswana have improved so much in recent times that the three wins the Chipolopolo have recorded against the Zebras in the COSAFA Senior Challenge Cup will count for nothing when the two teams meet at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, South Africa.