Zambia gets WTTC safety travel stamp

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

THE World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) has given Zambia an endorsement COVID-19 safety travel stamp, which is a key milestone in attracting visitors amid the pandemic.

The stamp is an endorsement of the country’s adherence to COVID-19 prevention measures under the new normal.

Zambia Tourism Agency acting chief executive officer Solistar Cheelo said the endorsement, which was issued two weeks ago, will allow travellers to recognise governments and organisations around the world that have adopted health and hygiene global standard protocols enhancing visitors’ experience through safety.

“Zambia now stands as one of the countries in the world with an internationally recognised COVID-19 safety symbol,” Mr Cheelo said during a media training on Friday.

He said maintenance of standards as the travel industry begins to