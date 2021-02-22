Zambia gets smarter

KABANDA CHULU, Lusaka

SMART Zambia Institute coordinator Martine Mtonga says about K300 million was collected and directly deposited into the government account (Control 99) last year following the introduction of online payment systems that have worked to reduce incidents of corruption and delayed banking.

In an interview on Friday, Dr Mtonga said the country is moving into the right direction following the launch of the government services bus and digital payment platforms at six institutions, whose 52 services can now be accessed through the electronic portal.

He said it is President Edgar Lungu’s desire to ensure that all payments for services offered by government departments are electronic.

"The system has further increased public service revenue collection by eliminating human interactions and influence, and it facilitates prompt banking of government funds since payments are immediately deposited into control 99 at the