Zambia gets seat

KABANDA CHULU, STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

IN A significant move towards debt restructuring, Zambia has officially been invited to be part of the international committee of official creditors' meeting that begins tomorrow in France, with Minister of Finance and National Planning Situmbeko Musokotwane confident of a positive outcome. But the minister has had to postpone his ambitious deadline of June 30 to clinch a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). As at end of 2021, the country's debts stood at over US$30 billion, with US$17.3 billion being external and one-third of it – about US$6 billion – owed to Chinese lenders. During a media briefing yesterday, Dr Musokotwane said Zambia will participate virtually at the meeting to be hosted by the Paris Club, aimed at resolving the country's debt crisis. He said the creditors have agreed to