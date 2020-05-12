Zambia gets copper price boost

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

THE price of copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) yesterday rose to its highest in eight weeks, boosted by expectations of better demand for metals as some countries start to ease lockdowns put in place to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

Copper, which is Zambia’s main source of export revenue, made a comeback after weeks of pressure in the wake of the COVID-19, which is affecting economies globally.

Three-month copper price on the LME rose as much as 1.8 percent to US$5,370 a tonne, its highest since CLICK TO READ MORE