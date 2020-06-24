Zambia gets $60,000 grant from Arab Bank

TRYNESS TEMBO, KELLY NJOMBO

Lusaka

ZAMBIA has secured US$60,000 from the Arab Bank for African Economic Development (BADEA) to provide equipment for footwear and leather products.

The equipment is part of the benefits of the Zambia Leather Value Chain Strategy running from 2015 to 2024 through the Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry.

It is aimed at transforming the industry to be among the top 10 sub-sectors with regard to competitiveness by 2025.

African Leather and Leather Products Institute (ALLPI) programmes coordinator Mekonnen Hailemariam said the grant will help in value addition among small and medium entrepreneurs (SMEs) in the subsector.

"Zambia's leather sector has the potential to grow further with the high livestock population, coupled with the growing population, which will result in