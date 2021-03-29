Zambia gets $37m for COVID

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

AS A way of supporting Zambia’s COVID-19 vaccination programme, the United States (US) has committed K36.75 million for technical assistance to the immunisation campaign.

On Thursday last week, Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya announced Cabinet’s approval of the coronavirus vaccination programme, which will target high-risk citizens aged 18 and above.

The US recently announced an initial K42 billion (US$2 billion) obligation out of a total planned K84 billion (US$4 billion) to Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, making the US the single largest contributor to global COVID-19 vaccine access.

US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires David Young has since congratulated Government on the approval of Zambia’s coronavirus vaccination programme.

“COVID-19 vaccinations are critical to controlling the pandemic, slowing the emergence of new variants, and helping to restart the global economy,” Mr Young said.

He said the US has worked closely with Zambia during the entire coronavirus period to