Zambia gets $2.1million climate grant

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

GREEN Climate Fund (GCF) has given Zambia a US$2.1 million grant to enable the country develop a national adaptation plan for climate resilience.

GCF is a unique global platform which responds to climate change by investing in low emission and climate-resilient development.

It was established by 194 governments to limit or reduce greenhouse gas emissions in developing countries, and to help vulnerable societies adapt to the unavoidable impacts of